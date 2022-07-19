Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers Re-sign Big Left Winger; Faces Tough Battle for Roster Spot

Published

7 hours ago

on

Isaac Ratcliffe, Philadelphia Flyers
Left winger Isaac Ratcliffe (left) and Morgan Frost (right) each signed with the Flyers recently. Both were restricted free agents.

The Philadelphia Flyers signed left winger Isaac Ratcliffe to a one-year, two-way contract Tuesday, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced.

Ratcliffe, who was a restricted free agent, signed for $813,750. He will make $70,000 if he plays for the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Ratcliffe will try to earn a roster spot with the Flyers in training camp, but he is expected to start the season with the Phantoms unless there are injuries.

Other left wingers include James van Riemsdyk, Scott Laughton (who could play center), Noah Cates, and Nic Deslauriers.

Left winger Joel Farabee, coming off neck surgery, is expected to be sidelined early in the season.

In 2021-22, Ratcliffe spent most of the season with the Phantoms (28 points in 59 games); he had a goal and three assists in a 10-game stint with the Flyers.

“Ratty embraced that physical, big-boy game when he got called up,” Phantoms coach Ian Laperriere said after the season. “He’s got the right mindset. He got a little taste of the NHL, and he wants to make sure he’s giving himself the best chance to make it to the next level — and stay there.”

Ratcliffe, 23, was selected by the Flyers in the second round of the 2017 draft.

On Friday, Philly signed RFA Morgan Frost, projected to be the third-line center, to a one-year, one-way contract for $800,000. He will earn $800,000 whether he is with the Philadelphia Flyers or the Phantoms.

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

