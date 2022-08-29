Connect with us

Flyers Sign Late-Blooming RW; Eye Training Camp Sept. 22

1 hour ago

Hayden Hodgson, Philadelphia Flyers

And then there were none.

The Philadelphia Flyers signed their last remaining restricted free agent, late-blooming right winger Hayden Hodgson, to a two-year contract Monday.

Hodgson, 26, signed a two-way/one-way deal that carries an annual $800,000 salary cap.

Last season, Hodgson collected 31 points, including 19 goals, in 46 games with the AHL’s Phantoms. In a six-game stint with the Philadelphia Flyers, he had a goal and two assists.

In his NHL debut, Hodgson had a goal, an assist, four hits, and a plus-3 rating in a surprising 5-2 victory in St. Louis.

Lehigh Valley coach Ian Laprerriere said Hodgson’s development with the Phantoms was the season’s most pleasant surprise.

“The past two years, he played in the East Coast League , and I didn’t even know who he was,” Laperriere said in May. “He started on the fourth line (for the Phantoms) and played well and kept moving up.”

A groin injury, however, ended his season.

“That really hurt us. We were three points out of the playoffs and fighting for our lives,” Laperriere said. “When you lose one of  your best players, it’s tough.”

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Hodgson has spent most of his career in the ECHL, where he had 44 points (22 goals, 22 assists) in 98 games.

Barring injuries, Hodgson will likely start the season with Lehigh Valley.

The Flyers have their sights set on training camp, which starts with on-ice sessions Sept. 22 in Voorhees. Directed by new coach John Tortorella, Philly is trying to bounce back from a 61-point season.

