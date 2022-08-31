Connect with us

Scott Laughton: Flyers Needed a Demanding Coach Like Torts

Published

6 hours ago

on

Scott Laughton, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, 500th

Scott Laughton was in a groove, headed for a career high in goals and points before suffering a concussion that sidelined him for almost a month late last season.

When he returned, the center/left winger wasn’t himself, finishing with no goals and just two points over the Philadelphia Flyers’ last 13 games.

“I just didn’t feel my pace was good enough,” he said on Tuesday. “I definitely wasn’t playing like I was at the start of the year.”

Now he’s back to feeling 100 percent. He’s also ready to show new coach John Tortorella why he is regarded as one of the Flyers’ most relentless players.

Concussion ‘behind me’

“That’s all behind me,” Laughton said about the concussion. “I did certain stuff over the summer to definitely help it — eye exercises and different things that kind of help eye-tracking. I feel really healthy and (my head is) clear. It’s good to get back here and feel totally healthy.”

Laughton spoke Tuesday after participating in an informal intra-squad scrimmage in Voorhees. He was among a handful of veterans, including Cam Atkinson and Joel Farabee, who joined the young players as they prepared for what is expected to be a grueling camp under Tortorella.

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

