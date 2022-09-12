Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers Release Rookie-Camp Roster and Schedule; Starts Thursday

Published

6 hours ago

on

Noah Cates, Ronnie Attard, Philadelphia Flyers
Left winger Noah Cates (left) and defenseman Ronnie Attard (right) will compete in the Philadelphia Flyers' rookie camp. Photo: Zack Hill.

The Philadelphia Flyers released their rookie-camp roster and schedule Monday. It will begin with on-ice sessions Thursday morning at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees.

The biggest names on the roster are right winger Tyson Foerster, a first-round selection in 2020, and left winger Noah Cates, who has a chance to make the team during the main camp, which begins Sept. 22.

Some other top prospects at rookie camp include forwards Zayde Wisdom and Elliot Desnoyers, defensemen Ronnie Attard and Egor Zamula, and goalie Samuel Ersson.

Both camps will be held in Voorhees; they are free and open to the public. Masks are not required.

The highlight of the Philadelphia Flyers rookie camp: Back-to-back games Friday (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday against the New York Rangers rookies. Both games will be played at the PPL Center in Allentown. The 5 p.m. Saturday game will be televised on NBCSP+.

Here is the rookie-camp roster:

Rookie camp schedule:

Thursday: 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Friday: Morning skate at 10:30 a.m. in Voorhees; rookie game that night vs. Rangers at PPL Center in Allentown, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday: Morning skate at 10:30 a.m. at PPL Center; rookie game that night at 5:05 p.m.

Sunday: 10:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m. in Voorhees.

Tickets for the games are available at PhantomsHockey.com

PHN: Alexis Gendron Lone Class of ’22 Draft Selection at Flyers’ Rookie Camp  

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously