Flyers Release Rookie-Camp Roster and Schedule; Starts Thursday

The Philadelphia Flyers released their rookie-camp roster and schedule Monday. It will begin with on-ice sessions Thursday morning at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees.

The biggest names on the roster are right winger Tyson Foerster, a first-round selection in 2020, and left winger Noah Cates, who has a chance to make the team during the main camp, which begins Sept. 22.

Some other top prospects at rookie camp include forwards Zayde Wisdom and Elliot Desnoyers, defensemen Ronnie Attard and Egor Zamula, and goalie Samuel Ersson.

Both camps will be held in Voorhees; they are free and open to the public. Masks are not required.

The highlight of the Philadelphia Flyers rookie camp: Back-to-back games Friday (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday against the New York Rangers rookies. Both games will be played at the PPL Center in Allentown. The 5 p.m. Saturday game will be televised on NBCSP+.

Here is the rookie-camp roster:

Here is ⁦@NHLFlyers⁩’ rookie camp roster. Starts Thursday in Voorhees. pic.twitter.com/e30bwLugIp — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) September 12, 2022

Rookie camp schedule:

Thursday: 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Friday: Morning skate at 10:30 a.m. in Voorhees; rookie game that night vs. Rangers at PPL Center in Allentown, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday: Morning skate at 10:30 a.m. at PPL Center; rookie game that night at 5:05 p.m.

Sunday: 10:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m. in Voorhees.

Tickets for the games are available at PhantomsHockey.com