Flyers Daily: Philly Won’t Be Bullied Anymore, Says Coots; NHL News, Rumors

With new coach John Tortorella supplying the tough love, and another offseason addition, physical left winger Nic Deslauriers, providing more muscle, the Philadelphia Flyers will be tougher to play against this season.

That’s the opinion of top-line center Sean Couturier, who is beginning his 12th season with the Flyers and has seen both good and bad times during his tenure.

The Flyers, he said, won’t be pushed around as much this season.

“I like the way our team is built,” he said at a news conference Monday at the Flyers Training Center. “If you look at our division, it’s a pretty tough division. We brought in some toughness. I don’t think there’s going to be any more teams bullying us around, like we’ve been in the last couple of years at times.”

On paper, Couturier said, “we don’t seem to have that big superstar or big-name guys, but as a team I think we can come together and do some damage and prove everyone wrong.”

Couturier expects a difficult training camp under Tortorella.

Tough, he said with a smile, “is the word that just keeps coming back” when you talk about Tortorella and training camp. “I’m sure he’s going to push guys and push the team — and see how far we can go, and mentally see how strong we can be.”

Tortorella has “kind of been known for that during his career,” Couturier said of the coach, now 64, running a tight ship. He said it should give the team “spirit.”

Stay tuned.

