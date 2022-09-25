Connect with us

Torts Explains Why He Referred to Flyers’ Locker Room As ‘Splintered’ (+)

3 hours ago

John Tortorella, Philadelphia Flyers
Photo: Zack Hill/Flyers.

In the offseason, new Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella said he sensed the locker room was “splintered” in 2021-22, based on conversations he had with those in the organization.

Earlier this week, he gave an interesting answer when asked what he meant.

“It’s not like I talked to the players and was on a fact-finding mission about what’s going on, and (asking), ‘Do you like that guy?’ and all that stuff,” Tortorella said. “It’s just the overall view I got in all the conversations I had with the players is that I think more accountability needs to be brought in here.”

Tortorella said the locker room “is close. I think it’s a good group of guys, and I think they like one another.”

But he wants the players to be more demanding of each other, to stray away from a country-club atmosphere.

He said the locker room is “not always about friendship. It’s about holding the other guy accountable, too. That’s where I think it’s a little haywire. No one has really kind of done that. And it

