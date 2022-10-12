Dave Scott, Kevin Hayes Optimistic As Flyers Try to Rebound (+)

Dave Scott, chairman of the Philadelphia Flyers’ parent company, Comcast Spectacor, is the eternal optimist. Always has been. Always will be.

So while most of the hockey universe believes the Philadelphia Flyers will finish near or at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, Scott has a more positive view.

“We’re going to do better,” he said Wednesday while visiting the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees. “I’m excited for what we’ve got; we’ve got a good mix and a lot of new faces to go with the vets.”

Asked if the playoffs were out of the question while the Flyers rebuild, Scott said, “No. I think that’s the idea — that we get out there and play and figure out a way to get in.”

He conceded that the fans, mindful the team had just 61 points during an

