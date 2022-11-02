PHN+
Flyers Tumble in Connor Bedard Sweepstakes, Oddsmaker Says
The Philadelphia Flyers’ odds are shrinking to be in the hunt for Connor Bedard — or any of the other 2023 draft prospects regarded as generational players.
Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Get PhHN in Your Inbox
Broad St. Bullcast
NHL links6 hours ago
Flyers Daily: John Tortorella Gets High Marks; Florida’s Ekblad close to returning
PHN+9 hours ago
Flyers Tumble in Connor Bedard Sweepstakes, Oddsmaker Says
Philadelphia Flyers19 hours ago
Flyers-Rangers: 5 Observations as Hart, Philly Steal a Point in NY
Philadelphia Flyers1 day ago
Flyers-Rangers Preview: Carter Hart in Nets; How to Watch; How to Bet
Philadelphia Flyers1 day ago
Flyers Newcomer Lukas Sedlak Benefited from Time in KHL
Philadelphia Flyers1 week ago
Flyers, Blackhawks Swing Trade; Local Player Coming Home
Philadelphia Flyers6 days ago
Flyers’ Injury Updates Grim on Sean Couturier, Cam Atkinson
Philadelphia Flyers1 week ago
Tortorella Benches Kevin Hayes, Travis Konecny in 3rd Period of Flyers’ Loss
NHL links1 week ago
Flyers Daily: Philly Stars Benched; Kessel to Tie Ironman Record; Trade Rumors
Philadelphia Flyers1 week ago
James van Riemsdyk Needs Surgery; Flyers’ Injury List Grows
Broad St. Bullcast2 weeks ago
Flyers Podcast: Lots of Positives, But Ryan Ellis Was Mistreated
Philadelphia Flyers9 months ago
Will Flyers get a shot at drafting Shane Wright? Here are the intriguing prospects
Lehigh Valley Phantoms1 year ago
Tyson Foerster injured on scary hit into end boards
Lehigh Valley Phantoms1 year ago
Tyson Foerster and Cam York connect for a pair of goals in Phantoms win
Philadelphia Flyers2 years ago