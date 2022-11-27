What Flyers’ Tortorella Probably Wanted to Say About Hard Times

John Tortorella is biting his tongue.

You know he wants to talk about how the injuries have left the Philadelphia Flyers with a glorified AHL lineup.

You know he wants to complain that the hockey gods have cursed his new team.

You know he wants to blast his players for their blown coverage in their latest loss.

But he bites his tongue because, well, he knows no one wants to hear a whiny coach.

Protects team

He vaguely “answers” reporters’ legitimate questions, and protects his free-falling team, which has lost 10 straight, a common occurrence around these parts.

