Carchidi: Are Flyers’ John Tortorella, Chuck Fletcher on Same Page?

For more than a year, this space has advocated a total rebuild for the out-of-sorts Philadelphia Flyers.

The talent isn’t here, and the farm system is just mediocre.

That’s why it was stunning and disappointing when both general manager Chuck Fletcher and head honcho Dave Scott said last year that the Flyers were going to have an “aggressive retool” in the offseason.

Even if that happened, and it didn’t, the Flyers were only masking their problems.

At best, even if they had signed Johnny Gaudreau or acquired Alex DeBrincat, they were only a playoff contender, but not close to being a team that could challenge for a Stanley Cup.

That’s not to say adding one of those players wouldn’t have expedited the process. One of those talented forwards could have been a mentor to many and helped the young players develop. I was all for that. But not adding a slew of veterans, as Flyers management implied.

Again, adding one of them would have helped the rebuild. But a massive rebuild is what needs to happen here.

Torts seems aboard

Listening to coach John Tortorella on Thursday, the coach seems to concur. Read between the lines and Torts realizes the talent isn’t here.

