Flyers Camp Notebook: Sam Ersson Impressive; Cam York Fighting for Job

For a goalie coming off groin surgery, Sam Ersson has been surprisingly sharp in the Philadelphia Flyers’ training camp, and has at least joined the conversation of becoming the team’s No. 2 goalie this season.

“He’s played well, and he looks calm in the net,’’ Carter Hart, the team’s No. 1 goalie, said after Friday’s practice session at the Flyers Training Center. “I think this is his first preseason action with the Flyers, so he’s come in and done a good job.’’

Ersson, who turns 23 on Oct. 20, said he will understand if he is sent to the Phantoms for more steady work. But he obviously would be thrilled to remain with the Philadelphia Flyers.

In a small sample size, he has a .947 save percentage in preseason games.

“It’s a good feeling,’’ he said. “Obviously they like what you’ve been doing and what they’ve seen. But at the same point, I’m in no rush. I know even if I don’t make the team right now, I have two years left on my entry-level contract. I have to come back from this injury and play a lot of games this year. That’s my main goal.’’

York update

Heading into camp, Cam York, who played 30 games with the Flyers last season, seemed like a shoo-in to be the team’s third-pairing defenseman on the left side.

He’s still favored to land there, but new coach John Tortorella didn’t make it sound as if it was automatic.

York, 21, hasn’t had the best camp.

“He puts himself into a jam because he has so much ability,” Tortorella said. “He has so many good things going for him. He’s going to go through a process with this staff – for us asking for it (his best) now. Why wait? I’m not being negative here. I have my eye on him. Because there are so many good things that can come out of him. But we want it now.’’

Nick Seeler is among the candidates for the left-side defensive spot on the third pairing.

Breakaways

The Flyers (1-2) play a preseason game in Boston at 1 p.m. Saturday on NBCSP+. Philly beat the Bruins, 2-1, in the teams’ first meeting this preseason. … Last season, the Flyers were 1-2 against Boston in the regular season. … Ronnie Attard and Tyson Foerster each lead the Flyers with seven shots in the preseason. … Noah Cates in one of 15 NHL rookies to have a power-play goal during the preseason…. The Flyers are 1 for 11 (11.1%) on the power play in their three exhibition games; their penalty kill is 11 for 12 (91.7%).