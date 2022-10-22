Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers-Preds Preview: Philly Trying to Finish 2-1 on Trip; Lineups, How to Watch
The Philadelphia Flyers will try to end their three-game road trip on a positive note Saturday night in Nashville.
Nashville (2-3-1) will be in a foul mood. The Preds, losers of four straight, blew a 3-1 third-period lead Thursday and fell in Columbus, 5-3.
The Flyers (3-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 4-3 setback Wednesday in Florida.
Projected lineups
Line 1: Kevin Hayes centering Joel Farabee and Travis Konecny.
Line 2: Morgan Frost centering Scott Laughton and Wade Allison.
Line 3: Noah Cates centering James van Riemsdyk and Zack MacEwen.
Line 4: Jackson Cates centering Nick Deslauriers and Lukas Sedlak.
Defense 1: Ivan Provorov and Tony DeAngelo.
Defense 2: Travis Sanheim and Justin Braun.
Defense 3: Nick Seeler and Egor Zamula.
Goalie: Carter Hart.
Nashville
Line 1: Mikael Granlund centering Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene.
Line 2: Ryan Johansen centering Nino Niederreiter and Eeli Tolvanen.
Line 3: Colton Sissons centering Yakov Trenin and Tanner Jeannot.
Line 4: Cody Glass centering Cole Smith and Kiefer Sherwood.
Defense 1: Roman Josi and Dante Fabbro.
Defense 2: Ryan McDonagh and Mattias Ekholm.
Defense 3: Mark Borowiecki and Alexandre Carrier.
Goalie: Juuse Saros.
Projected goalie matchup
Carter Hart (3-0), who has a 2.00 GAA and a .943 save percentage, is expected to face Juuse Saros (1-2-1). The 27-year-old Saros (3.00, .897) has struggled in the early going. Hart, meanwhile, entered the weekend with the NHL’s third-best save percentage among goalies with at least three starts.
In two career starts vs. the Preds, Hart is 2-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .924 save percentage.
Saros vs. the Flyers: 2-2, 3.03 GAA, .896 save percentage, and one shutout.
Game notes
- Sedlak, plucked off the waiver-wire Wednesday from Colorado, is expected to make his Flyers debut.
- Nashville’s David Poile, 72, will become the first NHL general manager to reach 3,000 games in his career. His dad, Bud, was the first GM in the Flyers’ history.
- The Flyers have opened the season with power-play goals in four straight games for the first time since 2007.
- Hayes, van Riemsdyk, and DeAngelo have points in all four games.
- Konecny leads the Flyers in goals (4) and shots (15).
- The Flyers have a 14-8-8 all-time record against Nashville, including a 5-5-4 road mark.
- Defenseman Ryan McDonagh leads Nashville with 18 career points (4-18) in 36 career games against Philly.
- Hayes has 19 points (5-14) in 14 career games against the Preds, and JVR has nine goals in 15 games vs. Nashville.
- Winger Nino Niederreiter, who is in his first season with the Preds, leads Nashville with four goals.
- Nashville’s PP is clicking at just 3.9 percent, which is 31st in the NHL. The Philadelphia Flyers’ PP has converted 25 percent of the time.
- The Predators have been much more successful in the faceoff circle (51.1%) than the Flyers (40.2%, which is last in the NHL).
- Roman Josi, Nashville’s star defenseman, is minus-4, and winger Filip Forsberg is minus-5.
- Nashville is one win away from 900 in franchise history.
How to watch
You can watch the matchup on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ at 8 p.m. The Phillies start at 7:45 p.m.
How to bet
Money line (Fan Duel): Nashville is minus-205, the Flyers are plus-168.
Pick: Nashville, 3-2.
Prediction record: 2-2.