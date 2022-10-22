Flyers-Preds Preview: Philly Trying to Finish 2-1 on Trip; Lineups, How to Watch

The Philadelphia Flyers will try to end their three-game road trip on a positive note Saturday night in Nashville.

Nashville (2-3-1) will be in a foul mood. The Preds, losers of four straight, blew a 3-1 third-period lead Thursday and fell in Columbus, 5-3.

The Flyers (3-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 4-3 setback Wednesday in Florida.

Projected lineups

Line 1: Kevin Hayes centering Joel Farabee and Travis Konecny.

Line 2: Morgan Frost centering Scott Laughton and Wade Allison.

Line 3: Noah Cates centering James van Riemsdyk and Zack MacEwen.

Line 4: Jackson Cates centering Nick Deslauriers and Lukas Sedlak.

Defense 1: Ivan Provorov and Tony DeAngelo.

Defense 2: Travis Sanheim and Justin Braun.

Defense 3: Nick Seeler and Egor Zamula.

Goalie: Carter Hart.

Nashville

Line 1: Mikael Granlund centering Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene.

Line 2: Ryan Johansen centering Nino Niederreiter and Eeli Tolvanen.

Line 3: Colton Sissons centering Yakov Trenin and Tanner Jeannot.

Line 4: Cody Glass centering Cole Smith and Kiefer Sherwood.

Defense 1: Roman Josi and Dante Fabbro.

Defense 2: Ryan McDonagh and Mattias Ekholm.

Defense 3: Mark Borowiecki and Alexandre Carrier.

Goalie: Juuse Saros.

Projected goalie matchup

Carter Hart (3-0), who has a 2.00 GAA and a .943 save percentage, is expected to face Juuse Saros (1-2-1). The 27-year-old Saros (3.00, .897) has struggled in the early going. Hart, meanwhile, entered the weekend with the NHL’s third-best save percentage among goalies with at least three starts.

In two career starts vs. the Preds, Hart is 2-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .924 save percentage.

Saros vs. the Flyers: 2-2, 3.03 GAA, .896 save percentage, and one shutout.

Game notes

Sedlak, plucked off the waiver-wire Wednesday from Colorado, is expected to make his Flyers debut.

Nashville’s David Poile, 72, will become the first NHL general manager to reach 3,000 games in his career. His dad, Bud, was the first GM in the Flyers’ history.

The Flyers have opened the season with power-play goals in four straight games for the first time since 2007.

Hayes, van Riemsdyk, and DeAngelo have points in all four games.

Konecny leads the Flyers in goals (4) and shots (15).

The Flyers have a 14-8-8 all-time record against Nashville, including a 5-5-4 road mark.

Defenseman Ryan McDonagh leads Nashville with 18 career points (4-18) in 36 career games against Philly.

Hayes has 19 points (5-14) in 14 career games against the Preds, and JVR has nine goals in 15 games vs. Nashville.

Winger Nino Niederreiter, who is in his first season with the Preds, leads Nashville with four goals.

Nashville’s PP is clicking at just 3.9 percent, which is 31st in the NHL. The Philadelphia Flyers’ PP has converted 25 percent of the time.

The Predators have been much more successful in the faceoff circle (51.1%) than the Flyers (40.2%, which is last in the NHL).

Roman Josi, Nashville’s star defenseman, is minus-4, and winger Filip Forsberg is minus-5.

Nashville is one win away from 900 in franchise history.

How to watch

You can watch the matchup on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ at 8 p.m. The Phillies start at 7:45 p.m.

How to bet

Money line (Fan Duel): Nashville is minus-205, the Flyers are plus-168.

Pick: Nashville, 3-2.

Prediction record: 2-2.