Podcast: Lou Nolan Talks Flyers, Answers Tough Questions, Salutes Phillies

Lou Nolan is a Philadelphia Flyers icon.

And a treasure in the city.

The owner of one of the most recognizable voices in Philly sports history, Nolan is the only person who joined the Flyers in their first season — 1967-68, when he assisted Joe Kadlec in the public-relations department — and is still with them.

He has been the Philadelphia Flyers’ public-address announcer since 1972-73. We collaborated on a book, “If These Walls Could Talk,” in 2017.

Nolan sat down with Philly Hockey Now for our weekly Philadelphia Flyers podcast, discussed the team’s development, answered the fans’ tough questions, and compared the Phillies’ post-season magic to long-ago runs by the Orange and Black.

And much more, including Sunday’s third-period benching of Travis Konecny and Kevin Hayes.

Subscribe to our Broad Street Bullcast; it’s free. You can listen on your favorite platform: