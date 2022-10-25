Connect with us

Broad St. Bullcast

Podcast: Lou Nolan Talks Flyers, Answers Tough Questions, Salutes Phillies

Published

4 hours ago

on

Lou Nolan, Philadelphia Flyers

Lou Nolan is a Philadelphia Flyers icon.

And a treasure in the city.

The owner of one of the most recognizable voices in Philly sports history, Nolan is the only person who joined the Flyers in their first season — 1967-68, when he assisted Joe Kadlec in the public-relations department — and is still with them.

He has been the Philadelphia Flyers’ public-address announcer since 1972-73. We collaborated on a book, “If These Walls Could Talk,” in 2017.

Nolan sat down with Philly Hockey Now for our weekly Philadelphia Flyers podcast, discussed the team’s development, answered the fans’ tough questions, and compared the Phillies’ post-season magic to long-ago runs by the Orange and Black.

And much more, including Sunday’s third-period benching of Travis Konecny and Kevin Hayes.

Subscribe to our Broad Street Bullcast; it’s free. You can listen on your favorite platform:

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Larry Hoard

I am making $90 an hour working from home. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning $16,000 a month by working on a laptop, that was truly astounding for me, she prescribed for me to attempt it simply. Everybody must try this job now by just
using this website.. http://www.Profit97.com

Last edited 3 hours ago by Larry Hoard
0
Reply

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

Broad St. Bullcast

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously