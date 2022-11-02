Broad St. Bullcast
Flyers Podcast: Morgan Frost; Next Captain; Trade Rumors; Torts Effect
In our latest Broad Street Bullcast, the Philadelphia Flyers’ surprising start was a popular topic.
Is it sustainable? Is John Tortorella going to be a Coach of the Year candidate?
There are many positives that were discussed, including (duh) Carter Hart’s 5-0-2 start.
As for disappointments, fans want to see more from Morgan Frost and some of the other young Philadelphia Flyers. Frost was a healthy scratch Wednesday when the Flyers played in Toronto.
You can listen to our podcast on your favorite platform. Here are the links:
Philadelphia Flyers2 years ago
