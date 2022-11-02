Connect with us

Broad St. Bullcast

Flyers Podcast: Morgan Frost; Next Captain; Trade Rumors; Torts Effect

Published

6 hours ago

on

Philadelphia Flyers, Morgan Frost

In our latest Broad Street Bullcast, the Philadelphia Flyers’ surprising start was a popular topic.

Is it sustainable? Is John Tortorella going to be a Coach of the Year candidate?

There are many positives that were discussed, including (duh) Carter Hart’s 5-0-2 start.

As for disappointments, fans want to see more from Morgan Frost and some of the other young Philadelphia Flyers. Frost was a healthy scratch Wednesday when the Flyers played in Toronto.

You can listen to our podcast on your favorite platform. Here are the links:

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Larry Hoard

I am making $90 an hour working from home. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning $16,000 a month by working on a laptop, that was truly astounding for me, she prescribed for me to attempt it simply. Everybody must try this job now by just
using this website.. http://www.Profit97.com

Last edited 22 minutes ago by Larry Hoard
0
Reply

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

Broad St. Bullcast

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously