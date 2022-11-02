Flyers Podcast: Morgan Frost; Next Captain; Trade Rumors; Torts Effect

In our latest Broad Street Bullcast, the Philadelphia Flyers’ surprising start was a popular topic.

Is it sustainable? Is John Tortorella going to be a Coach of the Year candidate?

There are many positives that were discussed, including (duh) Carter Hart’s 5-0-2 start.

As for disappointments, fans want to see more from Morgan Frost and some of the other young Philadelphia Flyers. Frost was a healthy scratch Wednesday when the Flyers played in Toronto.

You can listen to our podcast on your favorite platform. Here are the links:

Spotify

Apple Podcasts