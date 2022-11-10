Flyers Podcast: Tortorella’s Magic, Overcoming Analytics, Trade Talk

The Philadelphia Flyers have four key players injured, but they apparently didn’t get the memo.

Instead, they have arguably been the NHL’s most surprising team. They are 7-3-2, and with lowly opponents in the next two games (Columbus, Ottawa), their record could get even better.

In our latest Philadelphia Flyers podcast, a.k.a. the Broad Street Bullcast, we discuss the magic of coach John Tortorella and goalie Carter Hart, the blossoming of young players like Owen Tippett and Wade Allison, and the way the Flyers are winning despite lousy analytic numbers.

We also discuss potential trades, and much more.

