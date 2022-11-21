Connect with us

Flyers Podcast: GM’s Future, Potential Callups, and Much More

Tyson Foerster, Philadelphia Flyers
Will the Flyers' slew of injuries cause them to recall winger Tyson Foerster from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms?

First, a happy (early) Thanksgiving to all! I am thankful to all who listen and read our Philly Hockey Now website. It’s been a challenging year, but we are thrilled that you have found our Flyers website and keep coming back.

Any suggestions for improving our website? We are all ears. We did get some folks saying they wanted more info on the Flyers’ prospects, and we have accommodated you. Prospects experts Russ Cohen is filling that bill. You can read his latest prospects story on blossoming forward J.R. Avon.

Russ has vast knowledge of the players trying to reach the NHL — you can listen to him on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio — and we are very excited to have him aboard. He will be writing about the Flyers’ prospects throughout the season.

Now, onto our our latest Broad Street Bull podcast, one in which we discussed the Flyers’ hard-to-believe injury situation and what it means for general manager Chuck Fletcher’s future.

We also talked about the upcoming week, including the Black Friday game with the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Flyers’ resolve to not use injuries as an excuse. No one wants to hear them anyway right?

Fans checked in with lots of questions, one of them about whether this is starting to feel like last year’s 61-point season (a resounding “yes”), another about calling up Tyson Foerster and/or Elliot Desnoyers from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and another about whether Carter Hart’s agent should ask for a trade to a contender.

For all of this, and much more, you can listen (and please subscribe to our podcast; it’s free and literally takes a second) on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and Google.

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Todd Nelson

Chuck Fletcher’s future. Somewhere far away from the Flyers. Please.

