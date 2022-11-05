Connect with us

Flyers Are Victims As Claude Giroux Scores 300th Career Goal

5 hours ago

Philadelphia Flyers, Claude Giroux
Ottawa's Claude Giroux scored his 300th goal Saturday night; he scored 291 of them while with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Ottawa Senators right winger Claude Giroux reached a milestone Saturday night.

And he did it against his former team, the Philadelphia Flyers, who got more satisfaction as they rallied past the Senators, 2-1, at the Canadian Tire Center.

Giroux was the face of the Flyers for many years.

Just 2:44 into Saturday’s game, Giroux finished off a three-on-two to give the Sens a 1-0 lead against the Flyers.

It was his first meeting against his former team.

Giroux spent 15 seasons with the Flyers, 10 as their captain, and scored 291 goals before being dealt to Florida late last season. He signed with Ottawa as a free agent this summer, inking a three-year deal for $19.5 million.

He said he expected he would spend his entire career with the Philadelphia Flyers until the team took a nosedive last season.

Pride in Flyers’ jersey

“It’s just something you never think of because you’ve been there for a long time,” Giroux told reporters before the game. “I really loved playing in font of those fans and wearing that jersey. I did it with a lot of pride.”

“It’s weird to see him in that jersey over there,” Flyers center Scott Laughton said between periods Saturday on NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I spent so many years with him.”

Last March, Giroux was among the players dealt to Florida for big right winger Owen Tippett, a third-round selection in the 2023 draft, and a first-round pick in 2024.

In 11 games with Ottawa, Giroux has six goals, including four in the last three games. He has helped Ottawa average 3.7 goals per game, fifth in the NHL.

Giroux, who is among Philly’s career leaders in many offensive categories, and Ottawa will face the Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center next Saturday afternoon. The Ontario native will be honored with a video before the 1 p.m. game

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

