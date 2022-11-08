Carter Hart ill, Flyers Make Moves

The Philadelphia Flyers’ best player, goaltender Carter Hart, will miss Tuesday’s home game against St. Louis.

The team announced late Tuesday afternoon that Hart was unavailable because of an illness. He has not lost in eight regulation starts (6-0-2) this season, and is among the NHL leaders in GAA (1.97) and save percentage (.946).

Felix Sandstrom will face the Blues (3-7), who have lost seven straight. Sandstrom is look for his first NHL win in eight decisions (0-7-1). This season, he is 0-3 with a 3.78 GAA and .894 save percentage.

The Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2) recalled goalie Samuel Ersson from the Phantoms, and sent defenseman Egor Zamula to Lehigh Valley.

Ersson, 23, was the Flyers’ best goalie in training camp; he is 1-4-1 with the Phantoms this season and has a 3.00 GAA and .908 save percentage.