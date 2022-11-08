Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

Carter Hart ill, Flyers Make Moves

Published

3 hours ago

on

Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers’ best player, goaltender Carter Hart, will miss Tuesday’s home game against St. Louis.

The team announced late Tuesday afternoon that Hart was unavailable because of an illness. He has not lost in eight regulation starts (6-0-2) this season, and is among the NHL leaders in GAA (1.97) and save percentage (.946).

Felix Sandstrom will face the Blues (3-7), who have lost seven straight. Sandstrom is look for his first NHL win in eight decisions (0-7-1). This season, he is 0-3 with a 3.78 GAA and .894 save percentage.

The Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2) recalled goalie Samuel Ersson from the Phantoms, and sent defenseman Egor Zamula to Lehigh Valley.

Ersson, 23, was the Flyers’ best goalie in training camp; he is 1-4-1 with the Phantoms this season and has a 3.00 GAA and .908 save percentage.

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

Broad St. Bullcast

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously