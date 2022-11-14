Slumping Flyers Make Roster Moves Ahead of 3-Game Road Trip

The Flyers made a handful of roster moves Monday ahead of a three-game road trip that starts Tuesday in Columbus and then has stops in Boston and Montreal.

Forward Max Willman was recalled from Lehigh Valley, and forward Tanner Laczynski was sent down to the AHL’s Phantoms.

In addition, the Flyers sent center Patrick Brown to the Phantoms on a conditioning assignment.

Willman, 27, a center who can also play wing, had two goals and two assists over 11 games this year with Lehigh Valley. He spent 41 games with the Flyers last season and had six points (4-2).

Laczynski, 25, who had surgery to both hips last year, had no goals and two assists in 12 games with the Philadelphia Flyers this season. He was used as a center and right winger.

The former Ohio State standout, a sixth-round draft pick in 2016, hasn’t scored in 18 games in his NHL career.

Brown had offseason back surgery and has been skating with the Flyers at recent practices.

The Flyers (7-6-2) will try to snap a three-game losing streak Tuesday in Columbus. They will also be trying to avenge last week’s 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets, who got three points from South Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau.

Carter Hart, who did not play in Sunday’s 5-1 loss to visiting Dallas, is expected to be in the nets Tuesday. Hart is among the NHL’s leaders in goals-against (2.18) and save percentage (.937).

Columbus (4-9-1) is banged up. The Blue Jackets are now the favorite to finish at the bottom of the NHL after losing two of their best defensemen, Zach Werenski and Nick Blankenburg, because of injuries sustained Thursday against the Flyers.

Werenski (shoulder) will miss the rest of the season, and Blankenburg (broken ankle) is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Columbus is tied with Anaheim for the fewest points (nine) in the 32-team NHL.

The Flyers are next-to-last in the league in scoring, averaging just 2.47 goals per game. Only St. Louis has scored at a lower clip (2.38)