NHL Daily: Flyers Thud to Earth, Sens’ Seek D-Man, See AHL Goalie Score

8 hours ago

Ivan Provorov, Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Ivan Provorov and the Flyers lost Sunday to the visiting Dallas Stars, 5-1, on Military Appreciation Day.

The Philadelphia Flyers have come down to earth with a thud. The Ottawa Senators are exploring the NHL trade market for a defenseman, and an AHL goalie scored a goal and felt like Connor McDavid for a night. Or at least Ron Hextall.

These stories, and more, are in the NHL links below:

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers flopped during the week. They suffered three straight defeats, including a 5-1 home loss Sunday to Dallas. Coach John Tortorella liked the effort, but not the Flyers’ sad-sack special teams. Warning: This is around the time Philly started its 10-game losing streak last year. Here are my five observations from the latest loss. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: Check our site later today for the third excerpt on the fascinating book on former Flyers defenseman Chris Therien, written by Wayne Fish. It’s called Road to Redemption, a heartfelt story about Therien’s painful battle with alcohol. This excerpt centers around the death of his sister, Sarah.

Minnesota Wild: AHL goaltender Jesper Wallstedt, a Minnesota Wild prospect, scored an empty-net goal for Iowa. Let the celebration begin! Here’s the video: Minnesota Wild.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Former Penguins goalie Matt Murray, now with Toronto, hopes to be in the nets Tuesday against his ex-team. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Washington Hockey Now: The Capitals had their worst game of the season as they fell to Tampa Bay, 6-3. Washington Capitals.

Colorado Hockey Now: Should the Avs make a play for Ryan O’Reilly or Jonathan Toews? Check out the podcast. Colorado Avalanche.

New York Islanders Hockey Now: Lane Lambert, the first-year Islanders’ coach, has handled forward Oliver Wahlstrom’s development a lot differently than his predecessor, Barry Trotz. New York Islanders.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Canadiens are linked with the the Calgary Flames in trade talk. The Flames are seeking a scorer.  Montreal Canadiens.

Ottawa Senators: The Sens lost quality defenseman Thomas Chabot as he suffered a concussion in Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Flyers. Will the Sens reacquire Mike Reilly from Boston? Ottawa Senators.

Boston Hockey Now: The sizzling Bruins are getting contributions from everyone, including fourth line center Tomas Nosek. Boston Bruins.

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Broad St. Bullcast

