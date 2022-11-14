NHL Daily: Flyers Thud to Earth, Sens’ Seek D-Man, See AHL Goalie Score

The Philadelphia Flyers have come down to earth with a thud. The Ottawa Senators are exploring the NHL trade market for a defenseman, and an AHL goalie scored a goal and felt like Connor McDavid for a night. Or at least Ron Hextall.

These stories, and more, are in the NHL links below:

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers flopped during the week. They suffered three straight defeats, including a 5-1 home loss Sunday to Dallas. Coach John Tortorella liked the effort, but not the Flyers’ sad-sack special teams. Warning: This is around the time Philly started its 10-game losing streak last year. Here are my five observations from the latest loss. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: Check our site later today for the third excerpt on the fascinating book on former Flyers defenseman Chris Therien, written by Wayne Fish. It’s called Road to Redemption, a heartfelt story about Therien’s painful battle with alcohol. This excerpt centers around the death of his sister, Sarah.

Minnesota Wild: AHL goaltender Jesper Wallstedt, a Minnesota Wild prospect, scored an empty-net goal for Iowa. Let the celebration begin! Here’s the video: Minnesota Wild.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Former Penguins goalie Matt Murray, now with Toronto, hopes to be in the nets Tuesday against his ex-team. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Washington Hockey Now: The Capitals had their worst game of the season as they fell to Tampa Bay, 6-3. Washington Capitals.

Colorado Hockey Now: Should the Avs make a play for Ryan O’Reilly or Jonathan Toews? Check out the podcast. Colorado Avalanche.

New York Islanders Hockey Now: Lane Lambert, the first-year Islanders’ coach, has handled forward Oliver Wahlstrom’s development a lot differently than his predecessor, Barry Trotz. New York Islanders.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Canadiens are linked with the the Calgary Flames in trade talk. The Flames are seeking a scorer. Montreal Canadiens.

Ottawa Senators: The Sens lost quality defenseman Thomas Chabot as he suffered a concussion in Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Flyers. Will the Sens reacquire Mike Reilly from Boston? Ottawa Senators.

Boston Hockey Now: The sizzling Bruins are getting contributions from everyone, including fourth line center Tomas Nosek. Boston Bruins.