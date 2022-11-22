Flyers Close to Another Double-Digit Skid; Soccer-Hockey at WFC

The Philadelphia Flyers had two double-digit-losing streaks last season, and they may be on their way to another one this year.

Depleted by injuries, they suffered their seventh straight defeat Monday, dropping a 5-2 decision to Calgary at the Wells Fargo center.

Joel Farabee, who scored one of the Flyers’ goals, said the current skid doesn’t remind him of last year.

“We’re playing hard,” he said after the Flyers’ latest loss, which was cemented by two-empty-net goals by the Flames. “I mean, I feel like we had some chances there. We had a six-on-five at the end. Their goalie made a big save (on Farabee) at the end or it could have been a completely different game.”

Farabee said “the effort is there” and “pucks are going to start going in for us. So just have to stay focused on that.”

Defensive breakdowns

The Philadelphia Flyers also need get their special teams clicking — a tall order with all the injured players — and clean up some sloppy defensive play. They allowed two early two-on-ones that Calgary converted into goals Monday.

The Flyers had 10- and 13-game losing streaks last season, when they were crushed by injuries.

The injury situation is even worse this season. Philly is missing six key forwards: Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier, Cam Atkinson, James van Riemsdyk, Scott Laughton, and Wade Allison. That’s the equivalent of not having their top two lines.

“You want to win. It’s not like a lack of effort right now,” said Carter Hart, who stopped 27 of 30 shots against the Flames. “It is tough and we’re losing a lot of guys. Can’t control that. It is what it is.”

With so many players injured, Hart said others have do more.

“It is a challenge,” said Hart, who has started four consecutive games, during which he has allowed 16 goals. “It is something you have to manage and deal with. Find ways for guys to step up, including myself.”

The Flyers have allowed the first goal in 14 of 19 games. They have fallen into a 2-0 hole 10 times in 19 games.

“We have to find a way to get up in some of these games and start on time,” defenseman Travis Sanheim said. “We’ll have to do that next game.”

The Flyers (7-8-4) play the scuffling Capitals (7-10-3) on Wednesday in D.C. at 7:30 p.m., then host the Penguins (9-7-3) in a 5:30 p.m. Black Friday matchup. On Saturday, the travel to Long Island and meet the Isles (12-8) at 7:30 p.m.

“We just have to continue to work,” Sanheim said. “That’s one thing we’ve done well all year — our work ethic.”

“Guys are playing hard, we’re blocking shots, we’re doing the right things,” Farabee said. “Sometimes you just have to stick with it. Sometimes, it can turn the other way and you can go on a heater.”

Soccer, hockey on Black Friday

The Flyers announced they will open the Wells Fargo Center doors for hockey ticketholders at 1 p.m. Friday so fans can watch the televised USA-England soccer matchup with special discounts, including $5 beers.

Later that day, the Flyers host Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins at 5:30 p.m.