Flyers-Devils: Teams Going Different Ways; How to Watch, Bet

The New Jersey Devils are showing the benefits of having the No . 1 overall pick in 2017 (Nico Hischier) and 2019 (Jack Hughes). The Devils lead the NHL with 39 points, and they bring their high-scoring team to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night.

New Jersey (19-4-1) , which has just one regulation loss in its last 18 games, will try to avenge a 5-2, opening-night loss against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Devils are on a 16-1-1 run; the Flyers have lost 11 of their last 12 (1-7-4), and they are tied for 24th in the league with 21 points.

New Jersey is averaging 3.75 goals per game (fourth in the NHL), nearly 1 1/2 more than the Flyers. Philly is 31st out of 32 teams, averaging 2.38 goals per contest.

In the Oct. 13 season opener for both teams, Travis Konecny and Morgan Frost each scored a pair of goals for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Kevin Hayes (team-high 24 points) and Konecny lead the Flyers with eight goals apiece.

Hughes paces the Devils with 12 goals and 28 points, and Jesper Bratt has a team-best 18 assists and 27 points. Hischier, a coming-into-his-own forward, has 10 goals and 26 points.

Hischier was drafted No. 1 overall in 2017, just before the Flyers selected Nolan Patrick at No. 2.

The Devils have a plus-35 goal differential, while the Flyers are at minus-22.

How to watch

The game will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia at 7 p.m.

Prediction.

FanDuel

Devils (minus-1.5): plus-110.

Flyers: (plus-1.5): minus-134.

Money line: Flyers plus-188; Devils minus-233.

Pick: Devils 4, Flyers 2.

Phantoms update

Samuel Ersson outdueled former Flyer Alex Lyon as the Phantoms (9-7-2) defeated Charlotte (11-6-3) on Friday, 3-2.

Breakaways

Carter Hart (2.81, .914) is expected to face Vitek Vanecek (2.24, .918). … Justin Braun and Patrick Brown will return to the Flyers’ lineup. Egor Zamula, whose turnover led to a Tampa Bay goal in Thursday’s loss, and Tanner Laczynski will be healthy scratches. … New Jersey will debut its reverse retro jerseys tonight. … The Flyers are second in the NHL in hits (729) and blocked shots (433) ). … Philly’s power play is last in the NHL, clicking at 13.3 percent. … Hughes has five goals over his last four games. He has 20 multi-point games in his career, trying Scott Gomez for the the second-most in franchise history before the age of 22. Kirk Muller had 33 such games. … The teams will have a rematch Dec. 15 in Newark.