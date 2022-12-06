Another Flyers Forward is Sidelined; 9th One This Season

Another day, another injury to a Philadelphia Flyers forward.

The latest is Tanner Laczynski, who was injured in the third period of Monday’s 5-3 win over visiting Colorado. Laczynski scored a goal in the victory.

The center/winger has a lower-body injury and was placed on IR; he is listed as week to week, according to general manager Chuck Fletcher.

Laczynski, 25, a former Ohio State star who has two goals in 19 games, is the fifth forward sidelined. The others: Wade Allison (oblique/hip), Cam Atkinson (upper body), Sean Couturier (back), and James van Riemsdyk (finger). Combined, they have missed 151 games.

Torts on whether JVR will play Wednesday vs. Washington. #Flyers pic.twitter.com/WcXHAWmp9A — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) December 6, 2022

Earlier in the season, forwards Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Patrick Brown, and Owen Tippett missed a combined 31 games with injuries.

Van Riemsdyk, 33, could return to the lineup Wednesday, when the Philadelphia Flyers (9-12-5) host a team with injury problems of its on, the Washington Capitals (11-12-4). The Flyers will be trying to avenge a 3-2 overtime loss in Washington on Nov. 23. In that game, the Capitals tied the score with 2:58 left in regulation.