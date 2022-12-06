Connect with us

Another Flyers Forward is Sidelined; 9th One This Season

3 hours ago

Tanner Laczynski, Philadelphia Flyers
After Tanner Laczynski (left) scored a goal Monday, he was congratulated by Flyers teammate Joel Farabee. Photo: AP.

Another day, another injury to a Philadelphia Flyers forward.

The latest is Tanner Laczynski, who was injured in the third period of Monday’s 5-3 win over visiting Colorado. Laczynski scored a goal in the victory.

The center/winger has a lower-body injury and was placed on IR; he is listed as week to week, according to general manager Chuck Fletcher.

Laczynski, 25, a former Ohio State star who has two goals in 19 games, is the fifth forward sidelined. The others: Wade Allison (oblique/hip), Cam Atkinson (upper body), Sean Couturier (back), and James van Riemsdyk (finger). Combined, they have missed 151 games.

Earlier in the season, forwards Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Patrick Brown, and Owen Tippett missed a combined 31 games with injuries.

Van Riemsdyk, 33, could return to the lineup Wednesday, when the Philadelphia Flyers (9-12-5) host a team with injury problems of its on, the Washington Capitals (11-12-4). The Flyers will be trying to avenge a 3-2 overtime loss in Washington on Nov. 23. In that game, the Capitals tied the score with 2:58 left in regulation.

