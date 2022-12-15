Connect with us

WATCH: Flyers’ Deslauriers and Devils’ McLeod Trade Big Punches

2 hours ago

NEWARK — Tempers flared during the second period between the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils, and a Metro Division battle became fight night in Newark.

After the Flyers failed to covert on a 5-on-3 power play, things got heated. Nick Deslauriers took a few whacks at Michael McLeod as the latter tried to pick up his stick.

A couple of whacks were enough, and another Flyers fight ensured. The NHL heavyweights had a spirited go:

Deslauriers landed most of the punches as the linesmen let this one go for quite some time. McLeod was pinned against the boards for most of it but managed to sneak out toward the end and land a good shot.

McLeod delivered a few good punches but was shoved back against the boards as it ended.

The scrap was Deslauriers’s ninth fight this season and the 70th of his NHL career.

Led by Carter Hart (48 saves), the Philadelphia Flyers won, 2-1, and ended a four-game losing streak.

Farabee Responds to Tortorella Criticism

John Tortorella didn’t have kind words about Joel Farabee before the game. So he decided to try and respond to the challenge.

He chose an interesting way to do it, though. Farabee dropped the gloves with Brendan Smith. It was more of a shoving-and-grabbing match, but there were some punches at the end.

Probably better to use your hands for scoring, though, Joel.

