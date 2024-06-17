Flyers Preseason Schedule: 2024 Home and Away Dates Announced

Philadelphia Flyers hockey will be back on Sept. 22! The Flyers announced Monday that their 2024 preseason schedule has been finalized and is ready for the public, with four away games and three home games.

The Flyers’ 2024 preseason schedule is as follows:

Sunday, Sept. 22 against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena at 3 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 23 against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26 against the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 against the Boston Bruins at Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1 against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden at 7 p.m., and Thursday, Oct. 3 against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m.

All times listed above are in Eastern Standard Time (EST) and are subject to change. Broadcast information, including TV and radio coverage, will be announced by the Flyers at a later date.

Here’s some matchup information, which has been acquired at the time of this writing:

The Flyers are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games against the Capitals, 4-3-3 in their last 10 games against the Canadiens, 3-5-2 in their last 10 games against the Islanders, 3-7-0 in their last 10 games against the Bruins, and 5-4-1 in their last 10 games against the Devils.

Also, it is worth noting that the Devils will be starting their regular season on Oct. 4 against the Buffalo Sabres in Czechia – one day after their meeting with the Flyers. It’s entirely likely that New Jersey’s roster on Oct. 3 will comprise exclusively of AHL players and prospects who will not make the opening night roster.