Bailey’s Daily: Flyers Questions Answered; Rutger McGroarty Trade?

In Sunday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Flyers News

One of the best prospects in the NHL ranks right now, Winnipeg Jets youngster Rutger McGroarty, is apparently looking to force his way onto their NHL roster or another NHL roster via trade. Well, a Philadelphia Flyers trade would make more than a few fans happy, except McGroarty is close friends with Cutter Gauthier…

Yeah, we can probably all collectively scratch that one off the list this offseason.

Flyers general manager Danny Briere answered all of your Flyers questions on Thursday, and no, I’m not talking about the press conference. The second-year GM sat down with us to discuss various topics in Part 1 of our Q&A, including Erik Johnson, Ryan Johansen, Ryan Ellis, potential offseason extensions, Egor Zamula, Bobby Brink, and more.

Also, Briere is apparently waiting for the NHL to make a decision for the Flyers on Carter Hart, who will become an RFA this summer while awaiting a trial date for the sexual assault charge brought up against him.

NHL News

Because they love collecting right-shot defensemen like Infinity Stones, the New Jersey Devils are reportedly eyeing Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce, who’s expected to be one of the hottest names on the free agent market this year. But between Pesce, Simon Nemec, John Marino, and Dougie Hamilton, someone is going to have to move over or leave the Devils.

Not long since retaining Jean-Francois Houle as head coach of the AHL’s Laval Rocket, the Montreal Canadiens suddenly find themselves in need of a new AHL head coach after Houle turned tail to take a job as the head coach of Clarkson.

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman took a strange stance during his pre-draft media availability on Friday, claiming that while the Red Wings have interest in re-signing their unrestricted free agents, none of them are guaranteed to return to Detroit next season or beyond.