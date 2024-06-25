Former Flyers Star Inducted Into Hockey Hall of Fame

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its 2024 class on Tuesday afternoon, with former Philadelphia Flyers standout Jeremy Roenick amongst those immortalized at the pinnacle of the game of hockey.

Roenick, 54, spent a handful of his twilight years in Philadelphia for the Flyers, scoring 67 goals, 106 assists, and 173 points across 216 regular season games. ‘J.R.’ was just as good in the playoffs in the Orange and Black, scoring seven goals, 14 assists, and 21 points in 36 postseason appearances.

One of those seven goals was that cinematic overtime winner against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 4, 2004, assisted by Joni Pitkanen. Ironically, Roenick and the Flyers were later eliminated by current Flyers head coach John Tortorella and his Tampa Bay Lightning, the eventual Stanley Cup champions, in seven games.

The other members of the 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame class joining Roenick are David Poile, Colin Campbell, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Natalie Darwitz, Shea Weber, and Pavel Datsyuk.

Former stars like Keith Tkachuk, Patrik Elias, and Alexander Mogilny were left out of the Hockey Hall of Fame for yet another season, but Roenick managed to make the cut this time around.

Overall, Roenick finished his storied 20-year NHL career with 513 goals, 703 assists, and 1216 points in 1363 regular games. As for the postseason, Roenick produced 53 goals, 69 assists, and 122 points in 154 playoff games, having qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs in 17 of his 20 NHL seasons.

Although failing to capture the elusive Stanley Cup despite all of those playoff appearances, Roenick was a nine-time NHL All-Star during his playing days and was the third American player to record 500 career NHL goals.