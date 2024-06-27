Bailey’s Daily: Flyers Draft Targets; Martin Necas Trade Rumor

In Thursday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Flyers News

Longtime NHL insider Bob McKenzie dropped his final pre-draft rankings for TSN ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft, and with the Florida Panthers winning the Stanley Cup, the Philadelphia Flyers are locked into the 12th and 32nd picks in the first round. McKenzie’s list is historically based on industry consensus; who are the Flyers going to draft on Friday night?

Earlier on Wednesday, we posted the final part of our Q&A with Flyers general manager Danny Briere. Philadelphia’s head honcho answered questions about Ivan Fedotov, Alexei Kolosov, Massimo Rizzo, Flyers prospects, veterans on the outside looking in, and more in this exclusive Q&A.

In case you missed it, on Tuesday, former Flyers star Jeremy Roenick, alongside Pavel Datsyuk and other players and builders, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2024.

NHL News

According to a report, it appears the Nashville Predators are one of many teams lining up and preparing to try and sign Tampa Bay Lightning captain and future Hall of Famer Steven Stamkos when free agency opens on July 1. Stamkos, 34, does prefer to stay with his longtime club in Tampa Bay, though.

Because the New Jersey Devils need another top-six forward making big money, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft is reportedly on the table for the Carolina Hurricanes in a prospective Martin Necas trade.

So, the Montreal Canadiens hold the 5th pick in the 2024 draft, and it’s a bit of a strange spot for them. NHL teams trade out of the top-5 extremely rarely, and process of elimination takes names like Macklin Celebrini and Artyom Levshunov out of the mix for the Habs. Is there anyone else who could manage to slip down to No. 5?