Flyers free to negotiate with Bobby Brink after he helps Denver win national title

The Philadelphia Flyers are free to negotiate with right winger Bobby Brink now that his season has ended.

Make that national champion Bobby Brink.

Brink, drafted by the Flyers in the second round (34th overall) in 2019, and his University of Denver teammates won the NCAA Frozen Four title with a 5-1 victory Saturday night over Minnesota State in Boston.

The Pioneers scored all five goals in the third period — two into an empty net late in the game — to erase a 1-0 deficit,.

Brink, who led the nation in points (57) and assists (43) this season, was pointless and was plus-1 on Saturday. The 5-foot-9, 166-pound junior is expected to negotiate with the Flyers this week.

It would not be surprising if the Minnesota native signed shortly and started his pro career.

Brink, 20, was one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the nation’s best player. Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay, the loser on Saturday, won the honor, but Brink finished with a national championship.

The Pioneers tied Michigan for the most national hockey titles — nine — in NCAA history.

Heading into the third period, Denver faced a 1-0 deficit and had been outshot, 18-8.

“We just said, ‘Stick with it.’ We didn’t get here by shying away from challenges,” Denver coach David Carle, 32, whose brother, Matt, used to play for the Philadelphia Flyers, told reporters. “”It took everybody to do what we did in the third period.”

Denver tied it as Ryan Barrow scored on a rebound five minutes into the third. Less than three minutes later, Mike Benning scored on a one-timer to give the Pioneers the lead for good.

Brink set up the game-winning goal in the national semifinals, a stunning 3-2 overtime triumph over Michigan. He is part of the Flyers’ strong 2019 draft class, which includes Cam York, Ronnie Attard, Mason Millman, and Bryce Brodzinski.

The Pioneers finished the season with a 31-9-1 record and their first national championship since 2017.

Minnesota State, playing in its first national final, ended its season with a 38-6 record.