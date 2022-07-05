Flyers Release Preseason Schedule

The Philadelphia Flyers, coming off an injury-plagued season in which they finished with the second-worst record in franchise history, released their preseason schedule Tuesday.

The six-game slate includes three games at the Wells Fargo Center, starting Saturday, Sept. 24 against the Boston Bruins.

Here is the Flyers’ preseason schedule under new coach John Tortorella:

Saturday, Sept. 24: vs. Boston, 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center.

Tuesday, Sept. 27: at Buffalo, 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center.

Wednesday, Sept. 28: vs. Washington, 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center.

Saturday, Oct. 1: at Boston, 1 p.m. at TD Garden.

Sunday, Oct. 2: at NY Islanders, 7 p.m. at UBS Arena.

Tuesday, Oct. 4: vs. NY Islanders, 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center.

Ticket information for the Philadelphia Flyers’ three preseason games at Wells Fargo Center, as well as the broadcast schedule and information on training camp, will be announced at a later date.