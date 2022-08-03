Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers’ Draft Pick Named Best High School Player in Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

Alex Bump (middle), Philadelphia Flyers
Alex Bump (center) and some of the Flyers' other draft picks last month: Alexis Gendron (left) and Hunter McDonald (r). Photo: Zack Hill.

When the Philadelphia Flyers drafted left winger Alex Bump in the fifth round last month, they noted he was the top high school player in Minnesota.

Turns out he was more than that.

USA Today this week named him the nation’s best prep player.

The 6-foot, 194-pound senior from Prior Lakes High had 83 points, including 48 goals, in 31 games last season. In addition, he scored 11 goals and collected 17 points in 27 games with the USHL’s Omaha Lancers.

The Philadelphia Flyers took him 133rd overall. McKeen’s Hockey ranked him 91st.

Scouts say that, in addition to his natural scoring ability, Bump has a physical side to his game and works the corners well.

Bump, 18, will spend another year on the junior level, then compete at the University of Vermont, the same school that produced one of the best left wingers in the Philadelphia Flyers’ history, John LeClair.

Before the draft, Bump was asked by BVM Sports what a team would get if it selected him.

“They’re going to get an offensive player that can score big goals, and play in big moments, and be a big-time player,” Bump said.

The kid doesn’t lack confidence.

Flyers’ Fightin’ 4th Line: Broad Street Bullies Are Back 

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously