Flyers’ Draft Pick Named Best High School Player in Nation

When the Philadelphia Flyers drafted left winger Alex Bump in the fifth round last month, they noted he was the top high school player in Minnesota.

Turns out he was more than that.

USA Today this week named him the nation’s best prep player.

The 6-foot, 194-pound senior from Prior Lakes High had 83 points, including 48 goals, in 31 games last season. In addition, he scored 11 goals and collected 17 points in 27 games with the USHL’s Omaha Lancers.

TOURNEY LEGENDS … 71 YEARS APART After Prior Lake's Alex Bump scored 5 goals in today's #mshsl state hockey semifinals, he was congratulated by the legend, John Mayasich, who set the tourney single-game record of 7 goals in 1951 … 71 years ago. *Photo by John's son Dan. pic.twitter.com/KspGvAKIze — John Millea (@MSHSLjohn) March 10, 2022

The Philadelphia Flyers took him 133rd overall. McKeen’s Hockey ranked him 91st.

Scouts say that, in addition to his natural scoring ability, Bump has a physical side to his game and works the corners well.

Bump, 18, will spend another year on the junior level, then compete at the University of Vermont, the same school that produced one of the best left wingers in the Philadelphia Flyers’ history, John LeClair.

Before the draft, Bump was asked by BVM Sports what a team would get if it selected him.

“They’re going to get an offensive player that can score big goals, and play in big moments, and be a big-time player,” Bump said.

The kid doesn’t lack confidence.