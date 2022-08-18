Flyers Daily: Tyson Foerster, Emil Andrae Lead Teams to WJC Semis

Right winger Tyson Foerster continues to light up the World Juniors. Ditto defenseman Emil Andrae.

The two Philadelphia Flyers prospects sparked their teams to WJC victories Wednesday and spots in Friday’s semifinals.

Foerster scored for the third straight game, steering Team Canada past Switzerland, 6-3, in Edmonton. He scored on the game’s first shot.

Andrae snapped a 1-1 tie when he scored midway through the third period, lifting Sweden past Latvia, 2-1.

From just above the left circle, the defenseman made a clever move as took a quick step back toward the blue line before getting off a wrist shot that got through traffic.

“I knew before the game they’d try to block those shots,” he told reporters. “So I just faked a little bit and got the shot through.”

Overall, Andrae leads all defensemen in the tournament in goals (4) and points (8) in five games.

“I try to produce as much as I can and help my team as much as I can — if it’s a chip-out in the defensive zone, or a shot from the blueline,” said the 5-foot-9, 187-pound Andrae, who is Sweden’s captain. “My teammates have done a good job in front of the goalie and I have to get those shots through; that’s what I’m focused on.”

In Canada’s win, Foerster, who opened the scoring just 1:07 into the game, had a goal and an assist. Elliot Desnoyers, another Philadelphia Flyers prospect, contributed an assist.

Foerster has five points in Canada’s five WJC games.

Canada built a 4-1 lead Wednesday in the game’s first 17:01 and never looked back as it advanced into Friday’s 4 p.m. semifinals (NHL Network) against Czechia. Czechia stunned the United States, 4-2, in another quarterfinal.

Sweden and Andrae will meet Finland in Friday’s 8 p.m. semifinals, also on the NHL Network.