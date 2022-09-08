Flyers Daily: Philly a National TV Darling; Ovi Leaves Russia

The Philadelphia Flyers are coming off the second-worst record in franchise history, but they will still be a popular team on national television this season.

The NHL announced its national TV schedule Wednesday, and the Flyers are a big part of it.

Philly will be on network TV 13 times — just one fewer than Colorado, the defending Stanley Cup champion. The totals include games that will be live-streamed by ESPN+ and Hulu.

The networks apparently believe fiery John Tortorella, the first-year Flyers coach, will be fun to watch. He was an analyst last season for ESPN.

Tortorella’s teams will be on ESPN, TNT or ABC nine times, and will be live-streamed four times on subscription-based networks ESPN+ and Hulu.

The Penguins are the most popular team, based on the networks’ schedules. Pittsburgh will be on ESPN, ABC and TNT a whopping 15 times.

The Flyers are on ABC just once — March 11 at Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby and the Penguins are on that network six times.

NBC Sports Philadelphia will broadcast the Flyers games not on a network.

The Flyers had just 61 points last season, but they hope having top centers Sean Couturier and Kevin Hayes healthy again will make them much more competitive.

Here are the Philadelphia Flyers’ games you can watch on network TV or live-streaming platforms, including the season opener against the Devils:

Oct. 13: vs. New Jersey (ESPN+, Hulu).

Oct. 18: at Tampa Bay (ESPN, ESPN+).

Oct. 19: at Florida (TNT).

Nov. 15: at Columbus (ESPN+, Hulu).

Nov. 23: at Washington (TNT).

Nov. 25: vs. Pittsburgh (TNT).

Nov. 29: vs. New York Islanders (ESPN+, Hulu).

Dec. 13: at Colorado (ESPN).

March 1: vs. New York Rangers (TNT).

March 11: at Pittsburgh (ABC, ESPN+).

March 18: vs. Carolina (ESPN+, Hulu).

March 23: vs. Minnesota (ESPN).

April 9 vs. Boston (TNT).

NHL & National Hockey Now News, Rumors

Philly Hockey Now: If you connect the dots, the Flyers may have been the Metro team trying to acquire Pittsburgh left winger Jason Zucker and a first-round pick. A Ron Hextall/Chuck Fletcher trade would have been delicious. Maybe they circle back? Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: Looking at the Torts Effect and how it has spread positive vibes among Flyers players. Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Why the Jason Zucker trade fell apart. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Washington Hockey Now: After spending the offseason in Russia, superstar Alex Ovechkin left the country and headed to D.C. Washington Capitals

Montreal Hockey Now: Kirby Dach signed an extension, but the cap-strapped Habs are talking trades. Montreal Canadiens.

Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts (podcast): Elliotte Friedman’s always-entertaining and informative podcast. Listen.

Boston Hockey Now: How long will Craig Smith be a Boston Bruin? Boston Bruins.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers will host Carolina in a preseason game Sept. 29, and the revenue will benefit the growth of youth hockey in South Florida. Florida Panthers.