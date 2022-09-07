Flyers Daily: Looking at the Torts Effect; NHL News and Trade Rumors

The Philadelphia Flyers were relatively quiet in the offseason. Their biggest move was adding John Tortorella as the 23rd head coach in franchise history.

Under the hard-nosed Tortorella, the players know they need to perform or they won’t be in the lineup.

So far, the players seem pleased to have a coach who will hold them accountable.

“I’m excited to see what Torts is able to bring out of me,” towering left winger Isaac Ratcliffe told Jason Myrtetus on a recent Flyers podcast.

Tortorella is “very demanding from what I’ve heard,” veteran forward Scott Laughton said in an interview last week with Philly Hockey Now. “And I think our team and our group needs that, so I think the guys are eager to get going and really push ourselves.”

The Philadelphia Flyers are buying in. Most of the veterans have arrived at the team’s Voorhees training facility two weeks ahead of the start of training camp. They know Camp Torts won’t be easy, and they want to be ready.

It will be interesting to see if the players’ readiness will translate to success when the season rolls around on Oct. 13.

“I just want to be part of something and try to get some success,” Tortorella, a two-time Coach of the Year who is the second-winningest American-born coach in NHL history, told me earlier this summer. “I want to develop some of the youth of the team, and try to get us to play the right way as a team.”

