Flyers Daily: Torts Has ‘Major Worries;’ Primeau Signs with Habs
New Flyers coach John Tortorella criticized the media recently for being too negative about his hockey team — especially Tony DeAngelo and Nic Deslauriers — and general manager Chuck Fletcher.
“I’m a little pissed,” he told NBC Sports Philadelphia in July.
But the coach hasn’t exactly been Mr. Positivity, either Earlier this summer, he was not complimentary about what he sensed as a “splintered” locker room, one in which the players were “not together.”
He reiterated that concern Wednesday. For at least the third time this summer, said he had “major” worries about the locker room.
He made his comments on SiriusXM NHL Network.
“I have major concerns about the room,” Tortorella said on the show. “I’ve spent the summer going back and forth. I live in New York, and I go back and forth to Philly trying to relocate there. But I spent some time in the office talking to players, talking to personnel, talking to Chuck [Fletcher, the GM], all the front office. And I have major concerns about what goes on in there.”
Tortorella, 64, hasn’t been in the locker room with his new players yet, but he is already firing salvos: Step up, boys. On the ice. In leadership roles.
The Flyers go into training camp without a captain. Tortorella told Philly Hockey Now in July he wasn’t sure he would name a captain after training camp. He said it would “have to play in front of me and in front of the experiences we go through in camp and exhibitions — and maybe into the regular season and go through some situations and see how people react.”
On Sirius, he said: “Before we even step onto the ice, situations and standards and accountability in the room is forefront. And you can’t get the squad done on the ice until you get your room straightened out. And I think we have a little bit of work to do there.”
It may not be a winning season, but it will never be dull with Torts around.
I literally cannot stomach Torts. He is a joke. I have no idea how I’m going to watch the games this year. ANYONE but Torts or Babcock.
I pity the reporters who have to cover Torts. Per Clarke … he has no mirrors in his house.