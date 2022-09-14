Flyers’ Sean Couturier Helps Break Ground for Snider Hockey’s New Rink  

More kids are going to get a chance to play hockey thanks to the Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education program, the Philadelphia Flyers, and Flyers Charities.

Late Wednesday afternoon, ground was broken for an outdoor street hockey rink at the Joseph Scanlon Recreation Center in the Kensington-section of Philadelphia.

Guests included Flyers center Sean Couturier, a new ambassador for Snider Hockey; Kathryn Ott Lovell, commissioner of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation; Scott Tharp, president of Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education; and Valerie Camillo, president of the Philadelphia Flyers’ business operations.

“It’s an honor to have a player of Sean’s stature select Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education as his means to give back to the community,” Tharp said. “We’re also grateful to the Flyers and Flyers Charities for their ongoing commitment to Snider (Hockey).”

Couturier’s commitment is part of Camillo’s efforts to get more players involved in community activities.

In his role as Snider Hockey ambassador, Couturier will work with the program in support of Flyers Charities’ efforts to grow hockey and inspire the next generation of young student-athletes.

Following the official groundbreaking, Couturier met with student-athletes and hit the ice on the indoor Scanlon Rink.

.@NHLFlyers center Sean Couturier joins in a ground-breaking ceremony today for a new ⁦@SniderHockey⁩ street hockey rink In Kensington. pic.twitter.com/14jRWvld6K — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) September 14, 2022

Flyers Charities’ Huge Donation

In February, Ed Snider Hockey Youth & Education and Flyers Charities unveiled their plans for the new street hockey facility during a pre-game event at Wells Fargo Center. Flyers Charities presented Snider Hockey with a $400,000 check in support of this groundbreaking project which will also include a refurbished playground and a new all-purpose sports wall.

The donation marked one of Flyers Charities’ most-significant contributions.

In partnership with the City of Philadelphia, Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education operates programs at the Scanlon Rink and four other city-owned rinks. The program also provides free after-school hockey, education, and life skills programming at locations across Philadelphia.

Ed Snider, the Flyers co-founder who died in 2016, said he wanted his legacy to be the work Snider Hockey did to build lives and unite communities.