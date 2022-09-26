Flyers Daily: Cam York’s Happy Reunion with Justin Braun; Fla. Adapts to New Coach

Justin Braun was dealt to the New York Rangers at last season’s trade deadline, but the veteran defenseman returned to the Philadelphia Flyers as a free-agent signee in July.

Cam York couldn’t be happier.

York, 21, played a handful of games with Braun as his partner last season. Even when they weren’t together, York said he benefited from Braun’s guidance. They are expected to form the Flyers’ third pairing when the season starts Oct. 13.

“He’s a great person for me to go to, off the ice and on the ice,” York said Sunday at the Flyers Training Center. “I was happy” when he returned.

Braun, 35, a steadying influence on the Philadelphia Flyers’ back end, liked what he saw from York last season, when the rookie played 30 games for Philly.

He called York “very confident with the puck” and someone who makes good outlet passes. He said he was trying to get York to jump into the play more and get a “little more confident.”

Braun, who was praised by coach John Tortorella for his great work ethic, said he’s “got to keep working. I’ve got kids coming for my job. I’ve got to be ready every day. That’s how it goes. I came up, took someone else’s job, and it just kind of keeps rotating until the end of time.”

The Flyers got a third-round 2023 pick from the Rangers for Braun, then signed him to a one-year, $1.75 million deal this summer.

In a way, the Flyers got a third-paring defender and an unofficial coach.

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: Carter Hart is among the latest injured players on the Flyers. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: John Tortorella explains why he referred to the Flyers’ locker room as “splintered.” Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: Goalie Felix Sandstrom shines in a preseason opener against Boston. Philadelphia Flyers.

Florida Hockey Now: Like Tortorella in Philly, new coach Paul Maurice is putting his stamp on the Panthers. Florida Panthers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Corey Andonovski, a free-agent forward out of Princeton, had a goal and seven hits in the Penguins’ 3-2 OT win in Sunday’s exhibition game in Columbus. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Boston Hockey Now: Defenseman Jacub Zboril, who missed most of last season because of knee surgery, is stepping up at a perfect time for the B’s. Boston Bruins.

Washington Hockey Now. The Caps, who play the Flyers on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center, got a solid effort from former Flyers defenseman Erik Gustafsson in Sunday’s 4-3 OT loss to Buffalo. Washington Capitals.

New York Islanders Hockey Now. Forward Oliver Wahlstrom says he was a “little bit hard on myself” last season and has a new outlook. New York Islanders.

Montreal Hockey Now: Projecting how the Habs’ defensive group may look this season. Montreal Canadiens.