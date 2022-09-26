Flyers Trim 5 from Roster; Invite Veteran Center to Camp on PTO

The Philadelphia Flyers trimmed their training-camp roster to 67 players Monday, a day when they added veteran center Cal O’Reilly on a professional tryout contract (PTO).

O’Reilly, a long-time AHL standout who turns 36 on Friday, has spent the last three years with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He had a team-leading 21 goals last season. O’Reilly has played in 145 NHL games with five teams: Nashville, Phoenix (now Arizona), Pittsburgh, Buffalo, and Minnesota.

A slick playmaker, he has 49 points, including 16 goals, in the NHL. O’Reilly’s brother, Ryan, is the St. Louis Blues’ captain. Cal O’Reilly is the Phantoms’ captain, and his 686 career AHL points make him the league’s top active scorer.

Also on Monday, the Philadelphia Flyers released forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard from their amateur tryout contracts.

In addition, three players were sent to their junior teams: forward Alexis Gendron (Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL); defenseman Brian Zanetti (Peterborugh, OHL); and defenseman Ethan Samson (Prince George, WHL).

Gendron was the Flyers only 2022 draft pick in camp; most of the other ’22 selections are in college and not permitted to attend camp.

Coots still week to week

The Flyers have 10 injured players: Sean Couturier, Joel Farabee, Carter Hart, Ryan Ellis, Cam Atkinson, Patrick Brown, Artem Anisimov, Bobby Brink, Ryan Fitzgerald, and J.R. Avon.

Couturier, 29, is still listed as week to week; he re-injured his back recently and visited a specialist Thursday, but the Flyers have not given an update.

Farabee, coming off neck surgery, has been practicing but has not been cleared for contact.

Up next: Buffalo

The Flyers, who had a 2-1 win over Boston on Saturday, will play a preseason game Tuesday in Buffalo at 7 p.m.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Flyers will practice in Voorhees before heading to Buffalo. The game is not being televised, but you can listen to the radio broadcast on 97.5 The Fanatic.