Flyers Daily: Artem Anisimov Back with Torts; Nolan Patrick Likely to Miss Season

Artem Anisimov is back with John Tortorella, his coach when the center broke into the NHL with the New York Rangers.

The Flyers signed the 34-year-old center to a professional tryout contract (PTO) Monday. A short time later, the team announced that Sean Couturier was out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

It sounds as if Couturier, whose injury seems related to his February back surgery, will miss significant time. If he does, that could open the door for Anisimov, who was a Rangers second-round pick in 2006..

Anisimov, a 6-foot-3, 198-pound Russian, scored 12, 18, and 16 goals, respectively, when he played for Tortorella’s Rangers from 2009-10 to 2011-12. He later played for Columbus (before Tortorella was there), Chicago and Ottawa.

Last season, he returned to Russia’s KHL and had 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 27 games.

In 771 NHL games, he has 180 goals and and 376 points. Anisimov has earned nearly $39 million in his NHL career, per Puckpedia.

