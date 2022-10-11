Flyers’ 23-Man Roster Announced; Includes 12 Players 25 or Under

The Philadelphia Flyers finalized their opening-night roster Tuesday, and, as expected, it includes forwards Wade Allison and Tanner Laczynski.

Both had been sent to the AHL’s Phantoms in “paper” moves Monday to help the cap situation. Both were recalled Tuesday.

Defenseman Egor Zamula was also “returned” from the Phantoms and placed on the 23-man roster.

Those three additions give the Flyers 12 players who are 25 or under on the opening-night roster.

Philly also placed Ryan Ellis ($6.25 annual million cap hit) on the long-term injured reserve list, giving them much-needed cap room. The Flyers will go into the season with about $3.9 million in cap space.

The Flyers, coming off an injury-plagued 61-point campaign, open the season Thursday against New Jersey Devils at the Wells Fargo Center.

The roster:

Forwards (13): Wade Allison, Cam Atkinson, Noah Cates, Nick Deslauriers, Joel Farabee, Morgan Frost, Kevin Hayes, Hayden Hodgson, Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Tanner Laczynski, Owen Tippett, and James van Riemsdyk.

Note: Top-line center Sean Couturier will miss the start of the season and is week to week with a back injury. He has shown signs of improvement lately.

Defensemen (8): Ronnie Attard, Justin Braun, Tony DeAngelo, Ivan Provorov, Rasmus Ristolainen, Travis Sanheim, Nick Seeler, and Egor Zamula.

Note: Ryan Ellis, the Flyers’ top defenseman, is expected to miss the season with a pelvic injury.

Goalies (2): Carter Hart and Samuel Ersson.

Note: Goalie Felix Sandstrom, who played extremely well in the exhibition games, is on the season-opening injured reserve list.