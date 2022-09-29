WADE’S WORLD: Allison Should Be Shoo-in for Flyers — If He Remains Healthy

Philadelphia Flyers right winger Wade Allison, who turns 25 next month, should make the team if he can finally stay healthy.

Allison supplies more energy than most, has a strong shot, and is one of the team’s most physical players. If you are going to rebuild, he must be part of the solution.

He also must say off the injured list.

On Wednesday, Allison set up Kevin Hayes’ goal with one of his eight hits, and was in the middle of some great scoring chances in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 3-1 preseason loss to visiting Washington.

Watch the video below to see how the sturdy, 6-foot-2, 205-pound Allison put the goal in motion:

Injuries have derailed Allison throughout his career at Western Michigan and the pro level. At the moment, he seems to have the inside track on the No. 3 right-wing spot, behind Cam Atkinson (when healthy) and Travis Konecny. That’s provided Owen Tippett, a natural right winger, slides to left wing, where he played Wednesday.

Associate coach Brad Shaw liked what he saw Wednesday from Allison, who took a hard hit early in the game and returned a short time later.

“I thought his game got better as he went along,” said Shaw, who directed the team behind the bench as head coach John Tortorella watched from the press level. “We moved him up in the lineup, deservedly so. That’s a great sign for a young player.”

Atkinson is injured, so Allison started on the second line — was his center — and moved to the top unit in the final period. The No. 1 line was centered by Hayes.

No rhythm

Because he spent 17 minutes in the penalty box (fight, instigator, 10-minute misconduct), Allison had a difficult time getting into a rhythm in his first preseason game, a 2-1 win over Boston on Saturday.

He didn’t have that problem Wednesday.

“Being able to keep stacking good shifts on each other, and to be able to continue to work hard and not have to sit for an hour … definitely helps you stay within the rhythm there,” Allison said. “So it was a lot better.”

Early in the third period, his check kept the puck in the zone and led to a two-on-one that Hayes converted into a goal. Hayes knocked in a nice feed from Tippett.

Allison’s physicality is a big part of his game.

“It’s got to be done,” he said. “That’s the way I play the game. That’s the way we’re trying to create an identity here, so that’s big for me.”

The Philadelphia Flyers outhit the Capitals, 46-22, but had little sustained offense. They have only a total of four goals over three preseason games.

“We’re working out the kinks here,” said Allison, whose team is 1-2 in the preseason. “We’ll get them figured out by the time the regular season starts.”