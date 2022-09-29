Connect with us

Training camp

Flyers Cut 2 Forwards, Reduce Roster to 65

Published

47 mins ago

on

Antoine Roussel, Philadelphia Flyers
Antoine Roussel (right) was among the two forwards cut from the Philadelphia Flyers' training camp Thursday. Many more cuts are coming.

The Philadelphia Flyers, slowly but surely, will get their roster down to 22 or 23 players.

They reduced it to 65 Thursday by releasing forwards Antoine Roussel and Theo Rochette.

Roussel, 32, a feisty veteran winger, was trying to earn a spot on a professional tryout contract (PTO). Known as an on-ice agitator, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Roussel was unimpressive in camp.

Rochette, 20, was in camp on an amateur tryout. The center was returned to the Quebec Remparts, for whom he scored 33 goals in 66 QMJHL games last season.

The Philadelphia Flyers now have 37 forwards, 20 defensemen, and eight goalies in camp. They will probably make a significant cut before their next preseason game, Saturday afternoon in Boston.

Of the 37 forwards on the roster, six are injured: Sean Couturier, Artem Anisimov, Cam Atkinson, J.R. Avon, Bobby Brink, and Patrick Brown.

The Flyers have three exhibition games remaining, and they open the season Oct. 13 by hosting the New Jersey Devils.

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brooklyn

I am making $50 an hour working from home. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning $11,000 a month by working on a laptop, that was truly astounding for me, she prescribed for me to attempt it simply. Everybody must try this job now by
just using this website. http://Www.Profit97.Com

Last edited 19 seconds ago by Brooklyn
0
Reply

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously