Flyers Give Update on Sean Couturier: News Is, Well, You Decide

Sean Couturier, the Philadelphia Flyers’ top-line center, will not need surgery, general manager Chuck Fletcher said Wednesday.

That seems like positive news, though Fletcher gave no other info other than saying the center was still week to week. Fletcher issued a statement, and did not take questions from reporters.

Couturier, 29, will obviously not be ready for the Oct. 13 season opener against visiting New Jersey. He had back surgery in February. Last week, Fletcher announced he was having more back issues and that he was week to week.

Without Couturier, Kevin Hayes will be the No. 1 center to start the season, and Scott Laughton is likely to handle the 2C spot. Morgan Frost is expected to land at 3C. The fourth-line center spot is a battle. Tanner Laczynski, Artem Anisimov, and Jackson Cates are candidates for 4C.

Lappy says Laczynski will have a long NHL career. Loves his work ethic. #Flyers — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) September 27, 2022

Patrick Brown also could be the fourth center, but he had offseason back surgery and has not competed at training camp.

Couturier is starting the first season of an eight-year contract extension that carries a $7.75 million annual cap hit, tops on the team.

The Philadelphia Flyers play their third preseason game Wednesday against visiting Washington. They will then have three preseason games remaining.