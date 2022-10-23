Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers Send Forward to Minors; Host San Jose Sharks Tonight

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Jackson Cates, Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers center Jackson Cates was demoted to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday. Photo: Zack Hill.

New Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella strongly hinted the other day that, with the addition of Lukas Sedlak, Tanner Laczynski would soon be headed to the AHL’s Phantoms.

But Laczynski has gotten a reprieve.

Instead, the Flyers’ bass decided to send center Jackson Cates back to Lehigh Valley.

Carchidi: Welcome back, Oskar Lindbolm

Cates, 25, played thee games with the Philadelphia Flyers and had no points. He did win 50 percent of his faceoffs, making him the team leader among centers.

Laczynski, 25, has played mostly right wing and has two points over five games.

Sedlak, 29, was claimed off waivers Wednesday from Colorado.

The Flyers are off to  4-1 start for the first time since 2011. They host San Jose and ex-Flyers left winger Oskar Lindblom at 7 p.m. Sunday, completing their second set of back-to-back games in the young season.

On Saturday night, Philly concluded a 2-1 road trip with a 3-1 victory in Nashville,

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

Broad St. Bullcast

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously