Flyers Send Forward to Minors; Host San Jose Sharks Tonight

New Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella strongly hinted the other day that, with the addition of Lukas Sedlak, Tanner Laczynski would soon be headed to the AHL’s Phantoms.

But Laczynski has gotten a reprieve.

Instead, the Flyers’ bass decided to send center Jackson Cates back to Lehigh Valley.

Cates, 25, played thee games with the Philadelphia Flyers and had no points. He did win 50 percent of his faceoffs, making him the team leader among centers.

Laczynski, 25, has played mostly right wing and has two points over five games.

Sedlak, 29, was claimed off waivers Wednesday from Colorado.

The Flyers are off to 4-1 start for the first time since 2011. They host San Jose and ex-Flyers left winger Oskar Lindblom at 7 p.m. Sunday, completing their second set of back-to-back games in the young season.

On Saturday night, Philly concluded a 2-1 road trip with a 3-1 victory in Nashville,