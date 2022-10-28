Flyers’ Carter Hart Is Team’s ‘Backbone;’ Kieffer Bellows Playing Sat.

In their first seven games, the Philadelphia Flyers have allowed the first goal six times. They have been outshot by their opponents five times, including a ridiculous 51-22 margin Thursday against swarming Florida.

Yet, the Flyers’ injury-riddled team is 5-2 and sitting atop the Metropolitan Division standings.

All because of Carter Hart.

Quite simply, the 24-year-old Hart has been among the NHL’s best goaltenders in the season’s first two weeks.

Hart shrugs off the talk about his elite play. He deflects chatter about his outstanding start. Instead, he talks about his teammates sacrificing their bodies by blocking a slew of shots. He talks about taking things shift by shift.

Carter Hart became the 7th G in #Flyers history to win each of his first five games of a season — and first since Ron Hextall in 1995-96, per #NHL. The longest stretch in franchise history is 8 straight games, achieved by Dominic Roussel (1993-94) and Bob Froese (1982-83). — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) October 28, 2022

Confidence returns

But there’s no masking the fact that he is playing with the confidence he displayed in his first two NHL seasons — and not with the shakiness that marked most of his last two years.

“He’s been awesome,” said defenseman Ivan Provorov, who blocked nine shots in Thursday’s 4-3 win over the much-faster Panthers.

Provorov noted that the Flyefs have lost their momentum in several games and not played well, “but he was able to shut the door.”

Thursday was Exhibit 1. The Flyers were outplayed by a huge margin, but Hart made a career-high 48 saves.

Hart is now 5-0.

“It’s huge for him and huge for the team,” Provorov said.

Kevin Hayes agreed.

“Hartsy’s been our backbone the whole year,” the veteran center said. “We’ve got five wins, and he’s the main reason for all of them. He’s been great. I don’t think he was too happy with the last couple years, (and) he had to come in ready.”

Hart is among the NHL leaders (minimum: four games) in wins (five, tied for first), GAA (2.00, fourth), and save percentage (.947, second).

“I’m just taking things one day at a time,” Hart, a humble sort, said in a matter-of-fact tone. “Not getting too ahead. Not worrying about the past. Just taking this day by day.”

He will have a tough test Saturday night when the Flyers host Carolina, a team expected to battle the New York Rangers for the Metropolitan title.

Breakaways

Left winger Kieffer Bellows (No. 20 in your program) practiced Friday and will make his Flyers debut Saturday. The Flyers will use six defensemen — they played with seven Thursday — and if everyone is healthy, Egor Zamula is expected to come out of the lineup. … Only 10 players practiced Friday, so Bellows’ linemates Saturday are unknown. … Hayes is tied for second in the NHL with nine assists — two behind Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.