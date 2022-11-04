Claude Giroux, Flyers Icon, Facing His Former Team for First Time

Claude Giroux has done a lot of things in his superb NHL career. He has been a seven-time All-Star, been among the NHL leaders in points and assists a combined 11 times, and finished in the top four in the league’s MVP vote three times.

Saturday, however, there will be a “first” for the 34-year-old Ottawa winger.

He will be facing the Philadelphia Flyers for the initial time in his 16 seasons in the NHL.

Giroux, of course, is a Flyers icon. He was the team’s captain for 10 years, and is among the franchise leaders in most offensive categories. He was dealt to Florida last March in a package that brought the Flyers right winger Owen Tippett, a third-round selection in 2023, and a first-round draft pick in 2024.

On Saturday, Ottawa will host the Flyers at 7 p.m. (NBCSP) Philly (5-3-2) will end a three-game road trip.

Productive in Ottawa

Giroux is off to a strong start with Ottawa. In the first 10 games, he has nine points (five goals, four assists, plus-1 rating) with the 4-6 Senators, who have lost four straight. He has also won 53 percent of his faceoffs, and given the Sens some much-needed veteran leadership.

When he broke into the NHL, Giroux told TSN recently, he was “lucky enough” to learn from Philadelphia Flyers vets like Danny Briere, Mike Richards, and Chris Pronger.

Now he is passing along his knowledge to his young Ottawa teammates.

“I think with experience, you find tricks,” he said, adding that his teammates “help me as much as I help them,”

In July, he signed a three-year $19.5 million deal — it carries a $6.5 million annual cap hit — to join his hometown Sens.

He has been playing mostly right wing on Ottawa’s second line, next to center Tim Stutzle and left winger Alex DeBrincat. He has also been used on the second power-play unit with DeBrincat, Shane Pinto, Mathieu Joseph, and Jake Sanderson.

Giroux has helped the Sens average 3.7 goals per game, which is fifth in the NHL.

The Flyers, who have allowed an average of 42 shots over their last four games, will have their hands full trying to contain Giroux and the high-scoring Senators on Saturday night.

On the flip side, Ottawa’s defense has struggled mightily as it has allowed 3.60 goals per game, which is almost a goal more than the Flyers (2.70).

G returns to Philly

Giroux makes his return to the Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.

The Flyers will recognize the former captain in a pre-game ceremony. A special video highlighting Giroux’s career with the Flyers will be shown, and public-address announcer Lou Nolan will introduce Giroux and invite fans to welcome him back.