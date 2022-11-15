Connect with us

Another Day, Another Flyers Player Sidelined for a While

Published

13 mins ago

on

Philadelphia Flyers logo

The Philadelphia Flyers had more bad news Tuesday morning.

Wade Allison, who had been playing as the second-line right winger, will be sidelined for about three weeks because of an oblique muscle strain and a hip pointer, according to general manager Chuck Fletcher.

In 14 games this season, Allison (four points, plus-4) played with tenacity and scored three goals. The Flyers will miss the power forward’s presence in the lineup.

Allison, 25, who has had an injury-plagued past, was injured delivering a second-period check on Jacob Bernard-Docker in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the visiting Ottawa Senators. The Manitoba native need help to get off the ice.

He did not play in Sunday’s 5-1 defeat to the visiting Dallas Stars.

Without the blossoming Allison, the Flyers used Zack MacEwen as their second-line right winger Sunday.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ offense is already missing center Sean Couturier, left winger James van Riemsdyk, and right winger Cam Atkinson, which is essentially their top line. Coutuirer (back surgery) could return in February, Atkinson (upper-body injury) is out indefinitely, and van Riemsdyk (finger surgery) might be able to play in about three weeks.

Philly has lost three straight and its offense has gone stagnant.

The Flyers, who play Tuesday in Columbus, are 31st in the 32-team league, averaging 2.47 goals per game. St. Louis is last (2.43).

Allison, who has one of the team’s hardest shots, had a promising start to his NHL career at the end of the 2020-21 season, collecting seven points (4-3) in a 14-game audition. But he suffered an MCL sprain in his only game with the Flyers last season.

Flyers Trying to Avoid Collapse Similar to Last Year

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Broad St. Bullcast

