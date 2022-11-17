NHL Daily: Flyers’ Prospect Soaring; Bo Horvat Trade Talk

The Philadelphia Flyers’ top prospect, Cutter Gauthier, is filling the nets for Boston College. Meanwhile, a guy who is adept from keeping pucks out of the nets, Boston’s Jeremy Swayman, is close to returning.

It’s hard to imagine Swayman doing a better job than Linus Ullmark for the 14-2 Bruins, who face the Flyers on Thursday.

Switching gears, the Islanders are playing great hockey, and a deal for Vancouver center Bo Horvat could make them Cup contenders. (Horvat, 27, who has 14 goals in 17 games, should also be on the Flyers’ radar.)

These stories, and many others from around the league, are in our NHL links below.

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: Things aren’t going well for the Flyers, but at least their top prospect, center Cutter Gauthier, is off to a blazing start for Boston College. He could be in the Flyers’ lineup next season. Philadelphia Flyers.

New York Islanders Now: Vancouver captain Bo Horvat hasn’t been able to get an extension (yet). And if the struggling Canucks really are serious about making a trade, the Isles would be a good partner. They have cap space and they have had scouts at Vancouver games. New York Islanders.

Detroit Hockey Now: Red Wings legends will honor Borje Salming at a Swedish gala. Salming is battling ALS. Detroit Red Wings.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins and Wild, two teams that have greatly underachieved, will meet Thursday in Minnesota. Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was injured Tuesday and will not face his ex-team. Pittsburgh Penguins.

NHL: Will there be rule changes for the “evolving” NHL. The general mangers, including the Flyers’ Chuck Fletcher, kicked tires at their meeting. NHL.

Dallas Hockey Now: After a great start, the Stars are struggling — except when they faced the Flyers. They have allowed five goals in three of their last four games. The exception: A 5-1 win over Philly. Dallas Stars.

Washington Hockey Now: The sophomore season of once-hot prospect Connor McMichael is not going well. He has been a healthy scratch in 13 of 17 games. A first-round selection in 2019, McMichael may need a change of scenery. Washington Capitals.

Florida Hockey Now: For the Panthers, the most anticipated game of the early season is the return of Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar on Saturday, when the Panthers host Calgary. Reunion Week, however, actually started Wednesday. Florida Panthers.

Calgary Hockey Now: Is there something brewing between Calgary coach Darryl Sutter and Jonathan Huberdeau? Calgary Flames

Vegas Hockey Now: General manager Kelly McCrimmon speaks on the Max Pacioretty trade. Vegas Golden Knights.