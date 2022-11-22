Flyers’ Tanner Laczynski’s Special Night; Collects ‘Gift’ for Infant Son

Tanner Laczynski wasn’t happy with the team’s result, but the rookie had a special moment in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 5-2 loss Monday to visiting Calgary.

The 25-year-old forward scored his first NHL goal in his 19-game career.

“I feel like I’ve kind of just been waiting for it to happen,” Laczynski said with a sense of relief. “Any time you score, you get some confidence. I’ll just try to build off it.”

He tipped in Kevin Hayes’ first-period drive to get the Flyers within 2-1. The Flyers eventually suffered their seventh straight defeat.

“Excited for the goal, but obviously disappointed with the loss,” said Laczynski, who played 13:31 and won all four of his faeceoff attempts.

After the game, Laczynski proudly held the puck used for his goal, and said his son, Leo, who was born Oct. 29, will “definitely” get it.

“I’ll take a picture of him next to it,” he said with a smile. “And when he gets older, I’ll bring out the phone for him.”

Long rehab

Laczynski was selected by the Flyers in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. He returned healthy this season after rehabbing from two hip surgeries.

After collecting two assists over his first 12 games with the Flyers this season, Laczynski was sent to the Phantoms. He had a goal and two assists over two games in Lehigh Valley and returned to the Flyers on Monday.

Against the Flames, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Lacyzynski played right wing on the third line, which included center Patrick Brown and left winger Max Willman.

Normally, that would be the fourth line, but the Flyers have six injured forwards, so most players are playing higher in the lineup than usual.

A former Ohio State standout, Laczynski is among 11 players on the Philadelphia Flyers’ roster who is 25 or under.

3 surgeries

Laczynski, who plays with an edge, has been a study in perseverance. He endured three surgeries including one to each hip, along with a core-muscle operation — in about an 18-month period.

The Illinois native began the season as the Flyers’ fourth line center in an opening-night, 5-2 win over New Jersey. He played six games and then left the team for a few days to be with his wife, Madison, when she delivered the couple’s first child.

Coach John Tortorella told Laczynski to take the time and be with his family.

“Let’s remember what we’re doing. We’re entertainers. It’s a sport,” Tortorella said shortly after Laczynski’s son was born. “There was no way he was coming back here (right away). Everybody’s thrilled for him, thrilled for his wife. … That stuff’s more important than anything — your family.”