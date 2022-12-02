Flyers Prospect Alex Bump is Having a Terrific Season

The Philadelphia Flyers may have gotten themselves a player in Alex Bump. The left winger was taken in the fifth round in the 2022 NHL draft, and the word on him was that he had some raw ability.

Bump, 19, started out his season by scoring a game-tying goal against the U.S. National Team Development Program at the 2022 USHL Fall Classic. He is wearing the “A” in his second season with the Omaha Lancers.

Bump’s 18 points in 19 games lead the team. He can be a physical player but can sometimes go overboard and get some penalties assessed. Balancing that is important, and he has been doing that as of late.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Bump has a chance to be a third-line talent if his speed gets better as he moves up the ladder and reels in the penalties. He has a biting wrist shot and he’s very good on the penalty kill. The Minnesota native can be an offensive threat in that circumstance.

World Junior-A Challenge selection

Bump was chosen to play in the upcoming World Junior-A Challenge, representing Team USA from Dec. 11-18. Since 2006, Team USA has won this eight times, and let’s see if Bump can help bring home a ninth.

Former Philadelphia Flyers prospect German Rubstov was a World Junior-A All-Star in 2015-16, along with Colorado Avalanche superstar, Cale Makar.

If Bump can star in this tournament, then that gives him a chance of being invited to Team USA’s World Junior camp. If he shines and Team USA has the need for his type of player, then you have a fit. Either way, this tournament is great for a young player. He’s going to play against some solid players who could become NHL stars.

Bump has great enthusiasm for the game, and you see that in every shift. He’s a smart guy who knew he had to adjust his game from high school hockey to the USHL. I spoke to him about that at the Flyers development camp.

Bump is currently committed to the University of Vermont. Playing for a Division I NCAA program will be great for his development. I expect him to go two or three years there before turning pro. That way, he can become the power forward the Flyers hope he will be.

Prospects expert Russ Cohen can be heard on XMSirius NHL Radio